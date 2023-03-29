SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) kicked off at the price of $54.41: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

March 28, 2023, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) trading session started at the price of $54.10, that was -0.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.56 and dropped to $53.762 before settling in for the closing price of $54.42. A 52-week range for SSNC has been $45.25 – $78.90.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -17.10%. With a float of $219.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $251.60 million.

The firm has a total of 27600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.31, operating margin of +21.94, and the pretax margin is +16.58.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 4,577,146. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 73,232 shares at a rate of $62.50, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s President & COO sold 46,700 for $63.06, making the entire transaction worth $2,944,902. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +12.31 while generating a return on equity of 10.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.87% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., SSNC], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (SSNC) raw stochastic average was set at 39.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.04. The third major resistance level sits at $55.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.13.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Key Stats

There are 250,722K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.64 billion. As of now, sales total 5,283 M while income totals 650,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,338 M while its last quarter net income were 208,100 K.