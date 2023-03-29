Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) is -6.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On March 28, 2023, Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) opened at $34.83, lower -1.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.24 and dropped to $34.13 before settling in for the closing price of $34.94. Price fluctuations for SYNH have ranged from $22.89 to $85.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 15.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.20% at the time writing. With a float of $61.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.91 million.

In an organization with 28768 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.67, operating margin of +8.52, and the pretax margin is +5.83.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Syneos Health Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 78,156. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,002 shares at a rate of $78.00, taking the stock ownership to the 47,552 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 500 for $78.00, making the entire transaction worth $39,000. This insider now owns 9,342 shares in total.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.32) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +4.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.27% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Syneos Health Inc.’s (SYNH) raw stochastic average was set at 40.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.59. However, in the short run, Syneos Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.00. Second resistance stands at $35.68. The third major resistance level sits at $36.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.46. The third support level lies at $32.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Key Stats

There are currently 103,241K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,393 M according to its annual income of 266,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,360 M and its income totaled 55,530 K.