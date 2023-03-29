T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) 20 Days SMA touches -15.22%: The odds favor the bear

March 28, 2023, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) trading session started at the price of $0.50, that was -5.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.50 and dropped to $0.45 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. A 52-week range for TTOO has been $0.45 – $29.25.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 47.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.60%. With a float of $7.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.72 million.

The firm has a total of 182 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.23, operating margin of -248.87, and the pretax margin is -279.39.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of T2 Biosystems Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 1,710. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 2,898 shares at a rate of $0.59, taking the stock ownership to the 17,329 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s General Counsel sold 1,585 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $935. This insider now owns 6,517 shares in total.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.95 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$2.04) by -$0.91. This company achieved a net margin of -279.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.31, a number that is poised to hit -1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [T2 Biosystems Inc., TTOO], we can find that recorded value of 1.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s (TTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0064, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6712. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4963. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5231. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5463. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4463, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4231. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3963.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Key Stats

There are 7,051K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.66 million. As of now, sales total 22,310 K while income totals -62,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,680 K while its last quarter net income were -17,380 K.