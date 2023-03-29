Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is expecting 0.83% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $35.74, up 1.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.555 and dropped to $35.66 before settling in for the closing price of $35.81. Over the past 52 weeks, TNL has traded in a range of $33.57-$59.99.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.90%. With a float of $75.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.80 million.

The firm has a total of 18200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.46, operating margin of +19.04, and the pretax margin is +13.62.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Travel + Leisure Co. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 99,402. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 2,650 shares at a rate of $37.51, taking the stock ownership to the 12,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 2,069 for $37.53, making the entire transaction worth $77,650. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.3) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.64% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Travel + Leisure Co., TNL], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) raw stochastic average was set at 22.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.11. The third major resistance level sits at $37.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.99.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.89 billion has total of 77,559K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,567 M in contrast with the sum of 357,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 899,000 K and last quarter income was 90,000 K.