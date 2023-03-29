Viasat Inc. (VSAT) 20 Days SMA touches -10.15%: The odds favor the bear

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $31.60, down -4.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.84 and dropped to $30.20 before settling in for the closing price of $31.75. Over the past 52 weeks, VSAT has traded in a range of $25.38-$50.59.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 12.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -484.30%. With a float of $72.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.37, operating margin of +0.56, and the pretax margin is -0.59.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Viasat Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 10,191. In this transaction Pres. Government Systems of this company sold 300 shares at a rate of $33.97, taking the stock ownership to the 11,256 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,700 for $32.03, making the entire transaction worth $86,481. This insider now owns 6,224 shares in total.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -0.56 while generating a return on equity of -0.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -484.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.60% during the next five years compared to -19.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Viasat Inc.’s (VSAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.50, a number that is poised to hit 11.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viasat Inc. (VSAT)

Looking closely at Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Viasat Inc.’s (VSAT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.02. However, in the short run, Viasat Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.46. Second resistance stands at $32.47. The third major resistance level sits at $33.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.18.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.27 billion has total of 76,373K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,788 M in contrast with the sum of -15,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 651,440 K and last quarter income was -42,230 K.