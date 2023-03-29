Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) last year’s performance of 89.19% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

March 28, 2023, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) trading session started at the price of $3.00, that was -6.04% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.76 before settling in for the closing price of $2.98. A 52-week range for WDH has been $0.97 – $3.36.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 126.20%. With a float of $306.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $390.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2936 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.62, operating margin of +17.06, and the pretax margin is +22.51.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Waterdrop Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Waterdrop Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 3.00%.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 13.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22 and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

Looking closely at Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Waterdrop Inc.’s (WDH) raw stochastic average was set at 72.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.92. However, in the short run, Waterdrop Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.95. Second resistance stands at $3.09. The third major resistance level sits at $3.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.47.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Key Stats

There are 3,941,265K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.11 billion. As of now, sales total 406,220 K while income totals 88,110 K. Its latest quarter income was 98,510 K while its last quarter net income were 18,300 K.