Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.40%

March 28, 2023, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) trading session started at the price of $97.10, that was 1.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.65 and dropped to $97.10 before settling in for the closing price of $97.34. A 52-week range for WAB has been $78.26 – $107.86.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 16.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.10%. With a float of $174.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.41, operating margin of +12.71, and the pretax margin is +10.21.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 803,110. In this transaction Pres., Freight Components Grp. of this company sold 7,676 shares at a rate of $104.63, taking the stock ownership to the 32,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s President and CEO sold 78,277 for $104.78, making the entire transaction worth $8,201,856. This insider now owns 72,577 shares in total.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 6.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.50% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.85 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) raw stochastic average was set at 49.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $98.95 in the near term. At $99.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $100.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.48. The third support level lies at $95.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Key Stats

There are 180,352K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.73 billion. As of now, sales total 8,362 M while income totals 633,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,306 M while its last quarter net income were 158,000 K.