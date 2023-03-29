WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) last year’s performance of -98.55% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) stock priced at $2.65, down -45.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.77 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $3.60. WISA’s price has ranged from $1.88 to $149.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 24.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.20%. With a float of $1.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.74, operating margin of -536.23, and the pretax margin is -479.91.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of WiSA Technologies Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 884. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 8,335 shares at a rate of $0.11, taking the stock ownership to the 574,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,390 for $0.11, making the entire transaction worth $359. This insider now owns 261,651 shares in total.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -479.97 while generating a return on equity of -224.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WiSA Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -105.25, a number that is poised to hit -17.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -8.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Looking closely at WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), its last 5-days average volume was 10.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 393.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 215.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.96. However, in the short run, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.52. Second resistance stands at $3.08. The third major resistance level sits at $3.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.78.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.82 million, the company has a total of 1,968K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,370 K while annual income is -16,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 920 K while its latest quarter income was -3,490 K.