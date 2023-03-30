A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) as it 5-day change was 50.00%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) established initial surge of 5.47% at $1.35, as the Stock market unbolted on March 29, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.40 and sunk to $1.24 before settling in for the price of $1.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HEPS posted a 52-week range of $0.59-$2.81.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -57.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $420.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9858, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8738.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. industry. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.47%, in contrast to 14.20% institutional ownership.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -57.80% and is forecasted to reach -5.71 in the upcoming year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64.

In the same vein, HEPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., HEPS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.1014.

Raw Stochastic average of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.94% that was higher than 73.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.