A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Myomo Inc. (MYO) as it 5-day change was 17.30%

As on March 29, 2023, Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.81% to $0.73. During the day, the stock rose to $0.75 and sunk to $0.69 before settling in for the price of $0.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYO posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$4.24.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 58.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 55.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6003, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1676.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 100 workers. It has generated 155,552 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -107,210. The stock had 8.07 Receivables turnover and 1.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.91, operating margin was -68.61 and Pretax Margin of -68.47.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Myomo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.00%, in contrast to 32.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 17, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 307,692 shares at the rate of 0.33, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 483,345. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 17, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 76,923 for 0.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 163,527 in total.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.43) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -68.92 while generating a return on equity of -98.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Myomo Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 55.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Myomo Inc. (MYO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98.

In the same vein, MYO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Myomo Inc. (MYO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Myomo Inc., MYO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.49 million was lower the volume of 0.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.0692.

Raw Stochastic average of Myomo Inc. (MYO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.35% that was lower than 128.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.