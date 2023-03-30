Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) EPS is poised to hit 1.26 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2023, Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) set off with pace as it heaved 0.92% to $133.85. During the day, the stock rose to $134.24 and sunk to $132.63 before settling in for the price of $132.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, A posted a 52-week range of $112.52-$160.26.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $296.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $294.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $145.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $137.62.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 18300 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 378,343 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 69,282. The stock had 5.02 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.83, operating margin was +23.10 and Pretax Margin of +21.96.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 90.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Sr Vice President sold 29,500 shares at the rate of 155.78, making the entire transaction reach 4,595,510 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,793. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 4,000 for 159.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 636,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 92,379 in total.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.39) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +18.31 while generating a return on equity of 23.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.10% and is forecasted to reach 6.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.18, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.74.

In the same vein, A’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.43, a figure that is expected to reach 1.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Going through the that latest performance of [Agilent Technologies Inc., A]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.61 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.28% While, its Average True Range was 3.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.24% that was lower than 29.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.