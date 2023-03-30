Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) EPS growth this year is 2.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2023, Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.49% to $67.55. During the day, the stock rose to $67.80 and sunk to $67.035 before settling in for the price of $67.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADC posted a 52-week range of $63.34-$80.44.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 31.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.73.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 76 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 5,655,447 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,000,803. The stock had 7.21 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.51, operating margin was +50.50 and Pretax Margin of +37.02.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 29, this organization’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER bought 4,898 shares at the rate of 16.25, making the entire transaction reach 79,592 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,898. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s Director bought 11,000 for 71.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 785,180. This particular insider is now the holder of 268,816 in total.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +35.38 while generating a return on equity of 3.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agree Realty Corporation (ADC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.08, and its Beta score is 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 98.43.

In the same vein, ADC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Agree Realty Corporation, ADC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.63 million was inferior to the volume of 1.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.75% While, its Average True Range was 1.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.91% that was higher than 19.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.