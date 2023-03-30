Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) 14-day ATR is 0.09: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on March 29, 2023, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.95% to $0.61. During the day, the stock rose to $0.62 and sunk to $0.5501 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKBA posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$2.56.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $184.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $119.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7918, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4788.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 29.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s CEO and President sold 91,868 shares at the rate of 0.88, making the entire transaction reach 80,614 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,568,872. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 20,412 for 0.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,912. This particular insider is now the holder of 269,515 in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41.

In the same vein, AKBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.13 million was lower the volume of 2.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.0813.

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.16% that was lower than 129.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.