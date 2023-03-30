Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Open at price of $4.94: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 3.52% at $5.00. During the day, the stock rose to $5.02 and sunk to $4.835 before settling in for the price of $4.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOUS posted a 52-week range of $4.33-$16.69.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -188.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $538.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.25.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 15, this organization’s EVP & CTO, Technology Services sold 3,500 shares at the rate of 12.65, making the entire transaction reach 44,275 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,321. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 10.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 141,768 in total.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -188.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08.

In the same vein, HOUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.72, a figure that is expected to reach -0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.36 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.75% that was lower than 66.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.