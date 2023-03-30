Azul S.A. (AZUL) EPS is poised to hit -0.32 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) open the trading on March 29, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.44% to $6.81. During the day, the stock rose to $6.97 and sunk to $6.53 before settling in for the price of $6.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZUL posted a 52-week range of $3.82-$16.89.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 15.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $720.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.53.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 13215 workers. It has generated 1,177,587 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -53,339. The stock had 9.69 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.31, operating margin was +3.62 and Pretax Margin of -4.53.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.59) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azul S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azul S.A. (AZUL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.22.

In the same vein, AZUL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

[Azul S.A., AZUL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Azul S.A. (AZUL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.84% that was lower than 101.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.