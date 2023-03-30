Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is predicted to post EPS of 0.65 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on March 29, 2023, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) started slowly as it slid -0.24% to $54.62. During the day, the stock rose to $55.10 and sunk to $54.51 before settling in for the price of $54.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPB posted a 52-week range of $43.76-$57.78.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $192.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.17.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Campbell Soup Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 52.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 37,354 shares at the rate of 56.86, making the entire transaction reach 2,123,948 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,385. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 44,232 for 56.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,497,339. This particular insider is now the holder of 136,739 in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.88) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Campbell Soup Company (CPB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.22, and its Beta score is 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.32.

In the same vein, CPB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Campbell Soup Company, CPB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.65 million was lower the volume of 2.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.03% that was lower than 22.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.