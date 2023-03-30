Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) surge 3.15% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Markets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) established initial surge of 2.14% at $16.72, as the Stock market unbolted on March 29, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $16.86 and sunk to $16.445 before settling in for the price of $16.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPRX posted a 52-week range of $6.15-$22.11.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.02.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. industry. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 83.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 22, this organization’s VP, Treasurer and CFO sold 41,784 shares at the rate of 16.50, making the entire transaction reach 689,528 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,557. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s Chief Compliance/Legal Officer sold 50,000 for 16.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 803,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 138,076 in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.19) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in the upcoming year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.44, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.20.

In the same vein, CPRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., CPRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.54% that was lower than 77.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

