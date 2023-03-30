Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) recent quarterly performance of -17.03% is not showing the real picture

As on March 29, 2023, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) remained unchanged at $6.48. During the day, the stock rose to $6.56 and sunk to $6.305 before settling in for the price of $6.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $5.67-$10.39.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.02 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.18.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12126 employees. It has generated 3,523,706 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 273,898. The stock had 1.93 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.85, operating margin was +14.69 and Pretax Margin of +2.87.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in the upcoming year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.75, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.5 million was lower the volume of 1.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.65% that was lower than 46.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.