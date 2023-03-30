China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) EPS growth this year is -158.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 29, 2023, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) started slowly as it slid -21.00% to $0.63. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7798 and sunk to $0.5302 before settling in for the price of $0.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLEU posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$3.02.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -158.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8279, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8611.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 27 workers. It has generated 144,798 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -46,292. The stock had 0.68 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.61, operating margin was -29.94 and Pretax Margin of -24.30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.31%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -31.97 while generating a return on equity of -4.66.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -158.40%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.23.

In the same vein, CLEU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, CLEU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.61 million was better the volume of 0.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.0754.

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.08% that was higher than 62.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.