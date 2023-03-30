CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) EPS is poised to hit 0.64 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) open the trading on March 29, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.58% to $21.87. During the day, the stock rose to $21.92 and sunk to $21.67 before settling in for the price of $21.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNO posted a 52-week range of $16.56-$26.35.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.08.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. CNO Financial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s EVP and General Counsel sold 3,308 shares at the rate of 25.85, making the entire transaction reach 85,516 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 258,163. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s President, Consumer Division sold 2,299 for 25.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,039. This particular insider is now the holder of 171,047 in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.55) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.50, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.76.

In the same vein, CNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

[CNO Financial Group Inc., CNO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.32% that was higher than 33.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.