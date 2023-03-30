Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) average volume reaches $379.64K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) open the trading on March 29, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.57% to $10.99. During the day, the stock rose to $11.07 and sunk to $10.63 before settling in for the price of $10.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRGY posted a 52-week range of $9.80-$19.65.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 127.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.41.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 870 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 3,513,868 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 111,120. The stock had 7.62 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.31, operating margin was +46.53 and Pretax Margin of +16.91.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Crescent Energy Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 50.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s insider bought 500 shares at the rate of 13.29, making the entire transaction reach 6,645 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,536. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,000 for 13.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,930. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,000 in total.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.89) by $1.85. This company achieved a net margin of +3.16 while generating a return on equity of 12.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 127.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in the upcoming year.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crescent Energy Company (CRGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.51.

In the same vein, CRGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crescent Energy Company (CRGY)

[Crescent Energy Company, CRGY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.54% that was lower than 47.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.