DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $25.96: Right on the Precipice

Markets

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.47% at $29.36. During the day, the stock rose to $30.06 and sunk to $29.09 before settling in for the price of $29.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DICE posted a 52-week range of $12.64-$45.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -66.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.96.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.31%, in contrast to 79.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 27, this organization’s Director bought 151,132 shares at the rate of 27.48, making the entire transaction reach 4,153,107 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,561,060. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24, Company’s Director bought 192,335 for 26.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,168,041. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,409,928 in total.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.6) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -19.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -66.20% and is forecasted to reach -3.56 in the upcoming year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 38.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.83.

In the same vein, DICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.64 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.31% While, its Average True Range was 1.81.

Raw Stochastic average of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.11% that was higher than 50.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

