Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) EPS growth this year is -166.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) established initial surge of 34.45% at $0.13, as the Stock market unbolted on March 29, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1389 and sunk to $0.0881 before settling in for the price of $0.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.08-$16.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $241.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $239.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2517, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3169.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 526 employees. It has generated 121,200 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,324. The stock had 74.80 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.36, operating margin was -1.34 and Pretax Margin of -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.49%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.00%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.78.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.0229.

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 160.85% that was lower than 208.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.



 

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is predicted to post EPS of -0.81 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2023, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) set off with pace as it heaved 7.10% to...
Read more

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $164.84: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
As on March 29, 2023, Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.86% to $156.65. During the day,...
Read more

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) EPS is poised to hit 0.35 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 1.54% at $10.56. During the day,...
Read more

