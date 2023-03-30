Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) recent quarterly performance of -1.35% is not showing the real picture

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 0.99% at $119.19. During the day, the stock rose to $119.33 and sunk to $118.08 before settling in for the price of $118.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EA posted a 52-week range of $108.53-$142.79.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $276.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $272.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $115.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $123.51.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 12900 employees. It has generated 543,023 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 61,163. The stock had 11.96 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.01, operating margin was +16.30 and Pretax Margin of +15.43.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. Electronic Arts Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Chief Experience Officer sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 110.98, making the entire transaction reach 221,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,907. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,500 for 110.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 166,470. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,270 in total.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 10.20.

Electronic Arts Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.17, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.26.

In the same vein, EA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.71, a figure that is expected to reach 1.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.06 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.28% that was lower than 24.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.