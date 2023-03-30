Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

EPR Properties (EPR) recent quarterly performance of -2.85% is not showing the real picture

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2023, EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) set off with pace as it heaved 1.03% to $37.18. During the day, the stock rose to $37.26 and sunk to $36.72 before settling in for the price of $36.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPR posted a 52-week range of $33.92-$55.84.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.32.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 55 employees. It has generated 11,951,073 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,204,164. The stock had 1.36 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.59, operating margin was +51.29 and Pretax Margin of +27.00.

EPR Properties (EPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. EPR Properties’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.57%, in contrast to 80.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 45.14, making the entire transaction reach 22,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 500.

EPR Properties (EPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.55) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +26.81 while generating a return on equity of 6.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EPR Properties (EPR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.37, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.93.

In the same vein, EPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EPR Properties (EPR)

Going through the that latest performance of [EPR Properties, EPR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.76 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.71% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

Raw Stochastic average of EPR Properties (EPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.29% that was higher than 29.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) latest performance of 0.00% is not what was on cards

Steve Mayer -
U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) open the trading on March 29, 2023, remained unchanged at $11.89. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) is -23.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) flaunted slowness of -0.13% at $22.97, as the Stock market unbolted on March 29, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) performance over the last week is recorded 2.87%

Sana Meer -
As on March 29, 2023, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.88% to $102.57. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.