Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) EPS is poised to hit -0.76 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on March 29, 2023, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.24% to $67.11. During the day, the stock rose to $68.19 and sunk to $66.345 before settling in for the price of $66.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXAS posted a 52-week range of $29.27-$76.94.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 50.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.90.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6300 employees. It has generated 325,669 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -97,423. The stock had 10.87 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.77, operating margin was -29.79 and Pretax Margin of -30.35.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Exact Sciences Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s General Manager, Screening sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 65.00, making the entire transaction reach 325,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,423. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 3,628 for 62.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 224,972. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,703 in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.08) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -29.91 while generating a return on equity of -19.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.87 in the upcoming year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.66.

In the same vein, EXAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Exact Sciences Corporation, EXAS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.5 million was lower the volume of 2.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.51% While, its Average True Range was 2.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.82% that was lower than 66.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.