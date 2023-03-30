Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

First BanCorp. (FBP) is -15.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

As on March 29, 2023, First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.18% to $11.28. During the day, the stock rose to $11.455 and sunk to $11.14 before settling in for the price of $11.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FBP posted a 52-week range of $10.69-$16.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 8.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $177.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.07.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3133 workers. It has generated 316,546 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +45.13 and Pretax Margin of +45.13.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. First BanCorp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 98.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 11.61, making the entire transaction reach 34,827 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 84,895. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Director bought 500 for 12.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,325. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,928 in total.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +30.76 while generating a return on equity of 17.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First BanCorp. (FBP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.10, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.96.

In the same vein, FBP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [First BanCorp., FBP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.3 million was lower the volume of 1.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of First BanCorp. (FBP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.92% that was higher than 36.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

No matter how cynical the overall market is Cerus Corporation (CERS) performance over the last week is recorded -1.07%

Sana Meer -
Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.72% at $2.77. During the day, the stock...
Read more

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.77M

Steve Mayer -
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) open the trading on March 29, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.58% to $5.14. During the day,...
Read more

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.38M

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2023, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) set off with pace as it heaved 1.41%...
Read more

