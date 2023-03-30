GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is predicted to post EPS of 0.00 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) open the trading on March 29, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.70% to $33.41. During the day, the stock rose to $33.42 and sunk to $32.96 before settling in for the price of $32.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFL posted a 52-week range of $23.10-$34.16.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 38.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $369.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $308.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.54.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 19500 employees. It has generated 346,733 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -9,431. The stock had 6.00 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.18, operating margin was +2.19 and Pretax Margin of -5.62.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Waste Management industry. GFL Environmental Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.25%, in contrast to 76.83% institutional ownership.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.12) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2.72 while generating a return on equity of -3.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in the upcoming year.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.42.

In the same vein, GFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)

[GFL Environmental Inc., GFL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.05% that was lower than 29.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.