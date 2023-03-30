Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) volume hits 0.98 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on March 29, 2023, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.53% to $13.24. During the day, the stock rose to $13.325 and sunk to $13.05 before settling in for the price of $13.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBDC posted a 52-week range of $11.94-$15.58.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 23.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.39.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 725 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.27, operating margin was +68.96 and Pretax Margin of +37.87.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.23%, in contrast to 45.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 13.91, making the entire transaction reach 139,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,000.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +37.57 while generating a return on equity of 5.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.50, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.05.

In the same vein, GBDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Golub Capital BDC Inc., GBDC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.71 million was lower the volume of 0.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.04% that was higher than 21.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.