Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) EPS is poised to hit -0.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on March 29, 2023, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) started slowly as it slid -1.58% to $11.83. During the day, the stock rose to $12.23 and sunk to $10.50 before settling in for the price of $12.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRRR posted a 52-week range of $2.62-$51.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $835.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.60.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.38%, in contrast to 14.60% institutional ownership.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.43.

In the same vein, GRRR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gorilla Technology Group Inc., GRRR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.38 million was better the volume of 0.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 140.86% that was lower than 191.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.