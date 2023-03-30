Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) EPS is poised to hit -2.39 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on March 29, 2023, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.12% to $8.41. During the day, the stock rose to $8.5267 and sunk to $8.051 before settling in for the price of $8.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HA posted a 52-week range of $7.44-$21.71.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -63.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $423.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.21.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 11.57, making the entire transaction reach 34,714 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 83,189. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28, Company’s Director sold 7,740 for 14.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 108,536. This particular insider is now the holder of 52,340 in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -63.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, HA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.67, a figure that is expected to reach -2.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hawaiian Holdings Inc., HA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.43 million was lower the volume of 1.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.95% that was lower than 54.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.