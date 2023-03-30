Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) volume hits 1.53 million: A New Opening for Investors

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 0.51% at $250.76. During the day, the stock rose to $251.545 and sunk to $246.63 before settling in for the price of $249.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ISRG posted a 52-week range of $180.07-$308.97.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $351.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $348.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $242.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $232.31.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12120 employees. It has generated 513,383 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 109,101. The stock had 6.33 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.30, operating margin was +25.35 and Pretax Margin of +25.82.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.51%, in contrast to 86.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s EVP & Chief Medical Officer sold 1,253 shares at the rate of 228.47, making the entire transaction reach 286,273 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,950. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s EVP & Chief Product Officer sold 1,971 for 240.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 474,558. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,365 in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.25) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +21.25 while generating a return on equity of 11.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.60% and is forecasted to reach 6.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $68.66, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 87.37.

In the same vein, ISRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.65, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.88 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.01% While, its Average True Range was 6.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.65% that was higher than 32.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.