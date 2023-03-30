Investors finally get a glimpse of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) volume hitting the figure of 0.51 million.

On March 28, 2023, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) opened at $6.70, lower -4.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.81 and dropped to $6.40 before settling in for the closing price of $6.72. Price fluctuations for RXRX have ranged from $4.92 to $14.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.30% at the time writing. With a float of $149.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.11, operating margin of -616.74, and the pretax margin is -601.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 65,744. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,885 shares at a rate of $7.40, taking the stock ownership to the 7,576,287 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 15,000 for $7.77, making the entire transaction worth $116,620. This insider now owns 938,787 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -601.05 while generating a return on equity of -46.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

The latest stats from [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was superior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.95. The third major resistance level sits at $7.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.13. The third support level lies at $5.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

There are currently 191,233K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 39,840 K according to its annual income of -239,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,680 K and its income totaled -57,490 K.