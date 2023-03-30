Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.66

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) open the trading on March 29, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.80% to $148.52. During the day, the stock rose to $150.62 and sunk to $147.66 before settling in for the price of $149.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JKHY posted a 52-week range of $139.28-$212.62.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $165.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $182.73.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6847 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 283,757 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 53,004. The stock had 5.21 Receivables turnover and 0.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.91, operating margin was +24.43 and Pretax Margin of +24.31.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 94.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 145.29, making the entire transaction reach 145,292 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,194. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s Board Chair & CEO sold 16,000 for 188.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,009,685. This particular insider is now the holder of 106,099 in total.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.68 while generating a return on equity of 26.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.80, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.18.

In the same vein, JKHY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.82, a figure that is expected to reach 1.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)

[Jack Henry & Associates Inc., JKHY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.95% While, its Average True Range was 4.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.66% that was higher than 33.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.