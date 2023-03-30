Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) average volume reaches $2.29M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2023, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) set off with pace as it heaved 6.57% to $3.08. During the day, the stock rose to $3.14 and sunk to $2.9173 before settling in for the price of $2.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JMIA posted a 52-week range of $2.79-$12.53.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 19.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $307.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.10.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4484 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.29, operating margin was -103.31 and Pretax Margin of -104.10.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.61) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -107.18 while generating a return on equity of -80.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in the upcoming year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39.

In the same vein, JMIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.88 million was inferior to the volume of 2.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.54% that was lower than 87.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.