Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) PE Ratio stood at $36.88: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) established initial surge of 1.36% at $16.34, as the Stock market unbolted on March 29, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $16.505 and sunk to $16.29 before settling in for the price of $16.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KW posted a 52-week range of $13.97-$25.30.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.40.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 230 employees. It has generated 2,347,826 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 407,391. The stock had 6.61 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.52, operating margin was +10.30 and Pretax Margin of +25.57.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. industry. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 83.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Director sold 23,666 shares at the rate of 16.09, making the entire transaction reach 380,786 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,934. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s Director bought 35,000 for 18.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 635,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 458,800 in total.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +17.35 while generating a return on equity of 9.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.88, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.21.

In the same vein, KW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., KW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.20% that was higher than 35.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

