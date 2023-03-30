Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.17

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) open the trading on March 29, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.95% to $55.03. During the day, the stock rose to $56.20 and sunk to $54.55 before settling in for the price of $55.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KNX posted a 52-week range of $42.50-$64.35.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.82.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Trucking industry. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.07%, in contrast to 94.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 01, this organization’s VP Intermodal sold 500 shares at the rate of 48.32, making the entire transaction reach 24,160 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 330. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29, Company’s EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. sold 2,400 for 55.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 132,432. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,944 in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.12) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.65, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.94.

In the same vein, KNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

[Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., KNX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.87% that was higher than 34.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.