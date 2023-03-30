Search
Steve Mayer
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $16.92: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) set off with pace as it heaved 3.68% to $16.89. During the day, the stock rose to $16.925 and sunk to $16.66 before settling in for the price of $16.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHG posted a 52-week range of $11.75-$31.82.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 0.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -375.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $889.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $880.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.92.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 77233 workers. It has generated 230,821 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,988. The stock had 3.99 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.62, operating margin was +1.17 and Pretax Margin of -9.70.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -375.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80.

In the same vein, PHG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.99.

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Koninklijke Philips N.V., PHG]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.03 million was inferior to the volume of 2.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.60% that was lower than 44.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

