Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) last month volatility was 3.40%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2023, Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.52% to $47.17. During the day, the stock rose to $48.67 and sunk to $46.90 before settling in for the price of $47.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KTB posted a 52-week range of $30.98-$53.83.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.51.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14400 employees. It has generated 182,815 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,048. The stock had 10.05 Receivables turnover and 1.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.61, operating margin was +13.55 and Pretax Margin of +12.12.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 95.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s EVP, Co-COO, GB President-Lee sold 35,684 shares at the rate of 50.99, making the entire transaction reach 1,819,354 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 92,252. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 11,535 for 50.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 582,821. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,326 in total.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.88) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +9.33 while generating a return on equity of 123.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.96, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00.

In the same vein, KTB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kontoor Brands Inc., KTB]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.48 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.97% that was lower than 48.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.