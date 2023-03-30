KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) went up 14.36% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 14.36% at $0.80. During the day, the stock rose to $0.82 and sunk to $0.72 before settling in for the price of $0.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KULR posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$2.51.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 222.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -69.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -328.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $94.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1604, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4155.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 52 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -416.92 and Pretax Margin of -486.51.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 4.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Chief Technical Officer sold 18,398 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 25,757 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 770,360. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for 1.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,531. This particular insider is now the holder of 788,758 in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -486.51.

KULR Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -328.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.55.

In the same vein, KULR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.0932.

Raw Stochastic average of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.96% that was higher than 79.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.