Lilium N.V. (LILM) EPS is poised to hit -0.22 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) established initial surge of 6.35% at $0.75, as the Stock market unbolted on March 29, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.77 and sunk to $0.6846 before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LILM posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$5.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $396.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $298.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0402, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7914.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lilium N.V. industry. Lilium N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.58%, in contrast to 13.98% institutional ownership.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Lilium N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in the upcoming year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, LILM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lilium N.V., LILM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.0749.

Raw Stochastic average of Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.25% that was higher than 72.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

