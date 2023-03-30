Search
Steve Mayer
LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) return on Assets touches -41.03: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 39.19% at $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.26 and sunk to $0.1826 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LGMK posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$2.50.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -94.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2120, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7306.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 19 employees. It has generated 527,480 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -616,205. The stock had 86.22 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.08, operating margin was -30.20 and Pretax Margin of -114.78.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. LogicMark Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.15, making the entire transaction reach 11,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,645.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -116.82 while generating a return on equity of -59.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

LogicMark Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -94.90%.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LogicMark Inc. (LGMK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35.

In the same vein, LGMK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.20.

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK), its last 5-days Average volume was 22.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.31 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.0318.

Raw Stochastic average of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 197.67% that was higher than 133.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

