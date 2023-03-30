Search
Sana Meer
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) went down -2.62% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Analyst Insights

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) open the trading on March 29, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.62% to $16.33. During the day, the stock rose to $16.66 and sunk to $16.11 before settling in for the price of $16.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNSO posted a 52-week range of $4.45-$19.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 140.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $314.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $299.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.93.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3511 employees. It has generated 3,615,948 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 228,799. The stock had 12.21 Receivables turnover and 0.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.44, operating margin was +7.79 and Pretax Margin of +9.07.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.03%, in contrast to 17.30% institutional ownership.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.13) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 140.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.44.

In the same vein, MNSO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

[MINISO Group Holding Limited, MNSO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.96% that was lower than 83.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

