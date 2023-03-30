MP Materials Corp. (MP) PE Ratio stood at $18.35: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 4.27% at $27.84. During the day, the stock rose to $27.90 and sunk to $26.8138 before settling in for the price of $26.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MP posted a 52-week range of $23.50-$60.19.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 113.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $176.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.32.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 486 employees. It has generated 1,085,412 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 594,658. The stock had 12.26 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.76, operating margin was +62.14 and Pretax Margin of +64.67.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. MP Materials Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 65.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director sold 53,702 shares at the rate of 31.62, making the entire transaction reach 1,698,057 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,120,014. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Director by Deputization sold 53,702 for 31.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,698,057. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,120,014 in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 24.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 113.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in the upcoming year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corp. (MP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 297.11.

In the same vein, MP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.38% that was lower than 62.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.