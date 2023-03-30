NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.27 million

As on March 29, 2023, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 16.67% to $7.77. During the day, the stock rose to $8.37 and sunk to $6.35 before settling in for the price of $6.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAAS posted a 52-week range of $2.75-$22.45.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.25.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of 125.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.07, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 36.81.

In the same vein, NAAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 108.69.

Technical Analysis of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NaaS Technology Inc., NAAS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.13 million was better the volume of 0.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 168.33% that was higher than 116.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.