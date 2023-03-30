NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.12

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 2.33% at $17.58. During the day, the stock rose to $17.59 and sunk to $17.04 before settling in for the price of $17.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEO posted a 52-week range of $6.00-$19.51.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 16.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -151.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.88.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2100 workers. It has generated 242,728 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -68,690. The stock had 4.30 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.99, operating margin was -29.55 and Pretax Margin of -31.26.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. NeoGenomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 90.80% institutional ownership.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -28.30 while generating a return on equity of -13.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -151.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -45.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.73.

In the same vein, NEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.38 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.50% that was lower than 82.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.