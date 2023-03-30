No matter how cynical the overall market is Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) performance over the last week is recorded 2.87%

As on March 29, 2023, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.88% to $102.57. During the day, the stock rose to $103.385 and sunk to $102.283 before settling in for the price of $101.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LW posted a 52-week range of $58.90-$102.77.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $85.89.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 8000 employees. It has generated 512,363 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,113. The stock had 10.07 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.30, operating margin was +10.92 and Pretax Margin of +6.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 91.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 12, this organization’s VP AND CONTROLLER sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 97.49, making the entire transaction reach 97,493 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,384. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 09, Company’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT sold 11,934 for 98.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,180,273. This particular insider is now the holder of 74,351 in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by $0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.37, and its Beta score is 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.61.

In the same vein, LW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.23 million was lower the volume of 1.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.98% that was lower than 24.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.