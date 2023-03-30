Search
Shaun Noe
NOV Inc. (NOV) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.99 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 29, 2023, NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) set off with pace as it heaved 0.93% to $18.43. During the day, the stock rose to $18.57 and sunk to $18.27 before settling in for the price of $18.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOV posted a 52-week range of $13.98-$24.83.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 160.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $393.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $390.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.61.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 32307 employees. It has generated 223,914 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,798. The stock had 3.44 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.32, operating margin was +3.53 and Pretax Margin of +3.29.

NOV Inc. (NOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. NOV Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s Director sold 20,681 shares at the rate of 21.90, making the entire transaction reach 452,919 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 46,600. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s VP, Corp. Controller, CAO sold 9,607 for 21.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 210,019. This particular insider is now the holder of 84,600 in total.

NOV Inc. (NOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.14 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

NOV Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 160.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in the upcoming year.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NOV Inc. (NOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.26, and its Beta score is 1.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00.

In the same vein, NOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NOV Inc. (NOV)

Going through the that latest performance of [NOV Inc., NOV]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.59 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of NOV Inc. (NOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.73% that was higher than 43.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

