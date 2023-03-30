Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) recent quarterly performance of -2.27% is not showing the real picture

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) open the trading on March 29, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.78% to $72.71. During the day, the stock rose to $73.85 and sunk to $72.42 before settling in for the price of $72.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTR posted a 52-week range of $69.15-$117.25.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 68.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 157.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $516.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $499.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $81.05.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24700 employees. It has generated 1,996,738 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 403,733. The stock had 6.50 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.61, operating margin was +26.35 and Pretax Margin of +26.39.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. Nutrien Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 72.18% institutional ownership.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.97) by -$1.46. This company achieved a net margin of +20.22 while generating a return on equity of 30.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 157.00% and is forecasted to reach 8.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 68.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.76, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.98.

In the same vein, NTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.32, a figure that is expected to reach 1.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

[Nutrien Ltd., NTR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.79% While, its Average True Range was 2.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.67% that was lower than 42.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.