Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) EPS is poised to hit 0.35 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) started the day on March 29, 2023, with a price increase of 1.54% at $10.56. During the day, the stock rose to $10.61 and sunk to $10.44 before settling in for the price of $10.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORC posted a 52-week range of $7.77-$15.13.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -158.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $399.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.94.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 33.90% institutional ownership.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by -$0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -158.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.04.

In the same vein, ORC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.74 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.49% that was higher than 29.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.